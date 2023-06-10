Evercore ISI Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.