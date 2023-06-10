Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.12.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.