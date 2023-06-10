Financial Analysis: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) versus Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Office REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.80%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.76 -$97.49 million ($1.70) -3.80 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 1.13 $5.92 million ($1.55) -3.27

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Media & Community Trust Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -47.04% -9.66% -5.98% Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -3.14% -10.24% -0.45%

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Orion Office REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise including in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities, and its affiliates.

