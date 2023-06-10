Financial Comparison: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lear $21.53 billion 0.38 $327.70 million $7.06 19.58

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.6% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A Lear 1.96% 12.32% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lear 0 6 5 0 2.45

Lear has a consensus target price of $155.23, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Lear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Lear beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment engages in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

