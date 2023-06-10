First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

