First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $278.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

