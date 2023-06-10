First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $19.08 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 251,101 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after acquiring an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

FCX stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

