First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.