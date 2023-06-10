First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,365.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,576.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,493.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

