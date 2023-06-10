First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 157,120 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $30,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

