First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,871 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $280.64 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $267.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

