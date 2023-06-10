First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,808 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,808 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.0 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $178.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.