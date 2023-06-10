First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,312 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

