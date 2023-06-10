First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,442 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of NICE worth $32,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,243,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in NICE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,552,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in NICE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 480,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.92.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

