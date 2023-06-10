Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.85.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

