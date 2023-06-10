Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 45,740 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $1,204,334.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95.

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21.

Flex stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.75.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

