Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 9,885 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $261,359.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95.

Flex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

