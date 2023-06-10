Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $146,066. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Articles

