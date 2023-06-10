Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

