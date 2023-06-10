FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.