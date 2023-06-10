FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.67. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.3 %

CFR stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,828,000 after purchasing an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

