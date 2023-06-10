FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renalytix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 239.26% and a negative net margin of 1,411.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Renalytix by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

