FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Cut by HC Wainwright

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of APLD opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 4.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 55.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 80.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 398,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

