FY2024 EPS Estimates for Asana, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Asana stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

