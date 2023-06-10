FY2024 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Decreased by Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

