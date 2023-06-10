FY2026 EPS Estimates for Doximity, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doximity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Doximity Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.