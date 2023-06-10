Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 115 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $356.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

