Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 765 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

