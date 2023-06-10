GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Cut to $6.20

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $6.50 to $6.20 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 72.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.