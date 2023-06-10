GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.53 on Thursday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in GEE Group by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

