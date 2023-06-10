Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,290,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $61,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $17,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

