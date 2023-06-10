GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.51) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.56).
GSK Price Performance
GSK opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.97.
Insider Activity at GSK
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.