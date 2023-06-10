GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.51) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.56).

GSK opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.97.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,712.08). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,522.87). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,712.08). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

