Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,031,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $72.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

