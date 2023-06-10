Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,728 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in James River Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $26.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

