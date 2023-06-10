Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.7 %

Omnicell Profile

OMCL opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -180.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.