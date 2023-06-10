Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.36 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,212 shares of company stock worth $5,844,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

