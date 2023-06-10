Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $75.45 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

