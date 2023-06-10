Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.