Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $271,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HAL opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.