Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $266,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVL opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.50. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,374,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,148,562.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $3,198,603.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,148,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,041. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

