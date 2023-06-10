Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $269,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Research by 31.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Research by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Research by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Price Performance

NRC opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,374,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,872,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $766,235.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,374,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,446 shares of company stock worth $4,372,039. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

