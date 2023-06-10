Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $274,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

