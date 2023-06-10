Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $317,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $304.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

