Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $269,000 Investment in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chase by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.73. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $164,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $508,695 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.