Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,962 Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paycor HCM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Insider Activity

PYCR opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

