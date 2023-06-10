Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,543 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $165.54. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.