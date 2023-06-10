Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 33,860 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,138,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 184,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

