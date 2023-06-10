Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $266,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,054,574 shares of company stock worth $682,402,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APP opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

