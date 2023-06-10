Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $266,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 181,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

