Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,707 shares of company stock worth $3,413,147. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

